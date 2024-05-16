Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 227 terrorists in seven days

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operation killed 227 suspected terrorists and arrested 529 others across the country last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the troops also rescued 253 kidnapped persons in ground and air operations during the period.

He added that the troops recovered 231 assorted weapons and 6,441 assorted ammunition in the operations.

According to him, the seized weapons comprised 89 AK47 rifles, 40 locally fabricated guns, 59 Dane guns, 250kg bombs used by NATO and Eastern Bloc aircraft and one MRAP.

Others are – 4,198 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 841 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 16 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 99 rounds of 7.62x51mm, 956 rounds of 7.62x54mm, 242 live cartridges, one PKM magazine and 24 magazines.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 83 terrorists, arrested 59 suspects and rescued 58 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered large cache of arms.

“At least 219 terrorists comprising 29 adult males, 65 adult females and 125 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations between May 8 and 14.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 27 insurgents, arrested 154 violent extremists and rescued 42 kidnapped hostages.

In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji also neutralised 58 terrorists, arrested 125 terrorists and rescued 105 kidnapped hostages.”

