Nigeria’s Dojah launches anti-fraud detector for digital businesses. 2 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Dojah launches anti-fraud detector for digital businesses

A Nigerian identity verification solutions company, Dojah, has announced launching an advanced fraud detection tool, EasyDetect, that empowers businesses to identify and prevent fraudulent activities on their platforms.

The CEO of Dojah, Tobi Ololade, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The Y Combinator alumni is a provider of identity verification solutions, helping African businesses to build smoother interactions with real users.

According to Tobi, who spoke on the startup and vision, the startup offers verification services in over 10 African countries.

Its new anti-fraud product, EasyDetect, seeks to address the increasing need for African businesses to combat fraudulent activities such as fake accounts, attempted fraudulent orders, and payment loopholes.

“Fraudulent activities pose a significant threat to African businesses, and it’s our mission to provide solutions that protect our customers and their users,” said Tobi Ololade, CEO of Dojah.

“With EasyDetect, businesses can identify and block suspicious activity quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of financial loss and reputational damage.”

Tech Trivia: Denary is a synonym for what number system?

A.Base 1

B.Base 2

C.Base 8

D.Base 10

Answer: see end of post

2. Belgium’s Deliverect acquires UAE’s ChatFood

A Belgium-based food delivery software provider, Deliverect, has acquired UAE-based foodtech ChatFood.

This is contained in a press statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s fintech startup, Nomba, secures $30M pre-Series B. 2 other stories and a trivia

The Wamda Capital portfolio company was founded in 2018 by Benjamin Mouflard and Vinicius Rodrigues.

The startup offers omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing services which includes but not limited to social media ordering.

Since inception, the startup has amassed 3,000 food service locations as onboarded clients.

The acquisition is expected to enable Deliverect to extend and support social media, dine-in QR and direct channel ordering, as well as enhance its offerings and its precedence in the Middle East.

3. MBZUAI set to accelerate AI growth in UAE

The UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has signed an MoU with Israeli VC fund OurCrowd, to accelerate the growth of the university’s AI technology ecosystem.

According to both parties involved, the partnership will create and manage several initiatives aiming to accelerate and catalyze the growth of the AI technology ecosystem on the university’s campus in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

The MoU reads in part:

“Creating an AI-focused venture capital investment fund with the aim of attracting both local and global AI technology companies to scale up globally from Abu Dhabi.

“Developing a strategic collaboration between MBZUAI and Integrated Data Intelligence (IDI) Limited, OurCrowd’s AI subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, on research projects in applied AI technologies across industries.

“Enhancing Abu Dhabi’s AI innovation ecosystem via strategic partnerships with key government and government-related entities.

“Providing internship and job opportunities to MBZUAI graduates through OurCrowd’s vast global network of portfolio technology startup companies and industry partners.”

Trivia Answer: Base 10

Denary, also known as “decimal” or “base 10,” is the standard number system used around the world. It uses ten digits (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9) to represent all numbers. Denary is often contrasted with binary, the standard number system used by computers and other electronic devices.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now