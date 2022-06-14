Nigeria’s Eaglets advance to WAFU B semifinal after beating Togo 3-1

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have reached the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU B Championship after defeating Togo Tuesday evening.

The game, a second group A game for Nigeria, saw the team seal a 3-1 victory – a second victory having defeated hosts Ghana 4-2 in the opening game of the competition.

The win means the Golden Eaglets finish top of their group and have qualified for the semi-final.

Goals from Kevwe Iyede, Precious Williams and Substitute Fortune Aleki, helped the coach Nduka Ugbade-led side to the victory while Komi Ahouankpo got Togo’s goal.

Ghana and Togo will now meet on Thursday, 17 June, to decide who will join the Eaglets in the semi-finals from Group A.

Côte d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic are the teams in the other group of the tournament.

The two teams that make it to the final of this year’s WAFU B regional tournament, will qualify for the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

And the top four teams at the U-17 AFCON tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru as the CAF representatives.

