Politics
Nigeria’s economic challenges caused by Buhari’s poor policies — Saraki
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday urged Nigerians to support the North-Central to produce the country’s President in 2023.
Saraki, who addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Niger State, said the country was in dire need of a President with a decent mastery of the economy.
He said the country’s economic challenges were caused by a lack of effective policies by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Saraki stressed that the choice of leadership made by Nigerians in 2023 would determine the country’s economic development.
READ ALSO: Saraki decries insecurity, high cost of living in Nigeria
He said: “2023 is very important to the nation because where the country is now, the nation is consumed by insecurity. You cannot travel, people cannot go to farm; we cannot even sleep in our homes with our eyes closed.
“The situation in Nigeria requires urgent action; the rate of poverty has risen. Therefore, Nigeria needs a President who understands the economy, a President that can unite all Nigerians. We need a President that is bold, energetic, courageous, and dynamic.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...