Nigeria’s economic challenges caused by Buhari’s poor policies — Saraki

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday urged Nigerians to support the North-Central to produce the country’s President in 2023.

Saraki, who addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Niger State, said the country was in dire need of a President with a decent mastery of the economy.

He said the country’s economic challenges were caused by a lack of effective policies by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Saraki stressed that the choice of leadership made by Nigerians in 2023 would determine the country’s economic development.

He said: “2023 is very important to the nation because where the country is now, the nation is consumed by insecurity. You cannot travel, people cannot go to farm; we cannot even sleep in our homes with our eyes closed.

“The situation in Nigeria requires urgent action; the rate of poverty has risen. Therefore, Nigeria needs a President who understands the economy, a President that can unite all Nigerians. We need a President that is bold, energetic, courageous, and dynamic.”

