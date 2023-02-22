Politics
Nigeria’s economy grows by 3.52% in Q4, 2022
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Nigeria’s economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2022, at a faster pace compared to the previous quarter.
NBS stated this in its latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report published on its website on Wednesday.
Breakdown from the report showed that Africa’s biggest economy saw its GDP grow by 3.52 percent (year-on-year) in real terms in Q4 2022, down from 2.25 percent in Q3 and 3.98 percent in the same period last year.
Read also:Nigeria sold N1.7tn worth of goods to African nations in 9 months – NBS
However, the report revealed that the economy slowed to 3.10 percent in full year 2022 from 3.40 percent in 2021.
“The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 percent and contributed 56.27 percent to the aggregate GDP,” the report said said.
It said although the Agriculture sector grew by 2.05 percent in the reference period, its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country, accounting for lesser growth relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 which was 3.58 percent.
