Nigeria's economy is in coma —APC Lawmaker | Ripples Nigeria

A House of Representatives member, Francis Waive, has said that Nigeria’s economy “is in coma and needs urgent resuscitation.

Waiver is an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker and represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker’s comment was contained in a statement he released at the weekend on the Water Resource Bill and entitled, “Northern agenda to tightened the noose on the South.”

In the statement, in which he told his constituency his position on the water bill, the lawmaker said:

“The bill is of no immediate benefit to the generality of the populace at this point in time, plus we have not developed enough as a country to be able to properly manage all the resources we have to now begin to look at the water. Water is the least of our problems as a country.

“The various River Basins which are currently under the control of government have not been properly managed, instead it has been grossly politicized, how then can the government manage and control all the water bodies in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria may break up except… —Osinbajo

“One will be tempted to ask, what is the intention behind this law? Is it really for the general good of the Nigerian people as it states? How well have the various natural resources been managed for the general good?”

On what the federal government should do concerning the bill he said, “We should at this time if we must, begin to look at other solid mineral resources such as gold and the likes that have high economic value and capable of diversifying the Nigerian economy which is currently over-dependent on crude oil.

“Our economy is in a coma and needs urgent resuscitation. It is common knowledge that solid mineral resources are not properly regulated as the activities of illegal mining is big business in some parts of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions