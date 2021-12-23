Nigeria’s edtech startup Stranerd launches P2P learning platform. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s edtech startup Stranerd launches P2P learning platform

Stranerd, a Nigerian startup, has announced launching a peer-to-peer learning platform.

The new product help students ask and answer homework-related questions.

The service is designed to give the smartest students opportunities to offer support to others who may be less skilled in particular subjects.

Back in 2018, the startup began as an Instagram page but soon launched as a standalone digital product 2 years later.

The startup uses a gamification model which encourages learning by rewarding students with coins and elevating them to higher ranks based on how much they interact on the site, either by asking or answering questions.

2. Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme opens call for applications

Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme has opened call for applications, inviting blockchain startups from Egypt and Zimbabwe.

The programme is aimed at encouraging creativity and ideas around distributed ledger technologies.

According to the management, the programme is looking for ambitious individuals that are forward-thinking, innovative, and have strong backgrounds in computer science.

Qualified candidates will be taken through a structured four-month course of workshops, training, development, mentoring sessions and community events.

Meanwhile, the programme also hopes to provide a robust set of resources for new founders to use to launch and scale a startup.

Trivia Answer: “The Internet is part of the Web” is FALSE.

The Internet is a global network of networks while the Web, also referred formally as World Wide Web (www) is a collection of information that is accessed via the Internet. Another way to look at this difference is; the Internet is infrastructure while the Web is served on top of that infrastructure.

