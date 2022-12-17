Nigeria’s electoral system continues to improve since 2015 –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday that the electoral system in the country has continued to improve since 2015.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, noted that the president made the observation when he spoke in Washington DC, USA, at an interactive session entitled: ‘A Conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’.

The President asserted that elections conducted since his emergence as President were largely acceptable to the contestants and voters.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming 2023 General Elections would also be conducted in a free and fair manner.

He had, on several occasions, promised to ensure that next year’s elections would be conducted in a credible manner.

Buhari said: “Since 2015, the conduct of our elections continues to steadily improve. From the 2019 general election, the by-elections and the off-season elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States were conducted in largely improved contexts to the satisfaction of contestants and voters.



READ ALSO: ‘Buhari never found to be corrupt’, Sanwo-Olu says as President clocks 80

“That is what we hope for in 2023. Through the observatory roles of the international community, the credibility of the elections can be further enhanced to make the acceptability of the outcome to the contestants and political parties a non-issue.”

Speaking further, he said: “I call on all of you here present to continue to partner with us and our electoral body for the needed collaborative efforts which are critical to deepening and stabilising democracy in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“The recent reversals witnessed in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea are most unfortunate indeed and ECOWAS continues to effectively remain engaged with these countries.

“This is in order to restore democracy to all the Member-States of ECOWAS as indeed the entire African Continent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now