Nigeria’s enemies will fail in efforts to cause its break-up – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Friday Nigeria would remain a very strong and indivisible entity despite its present challenges.

The ex-President stated this during the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang, held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Obasanjo who described Mbang as a lover of Nigeria, insisted that many enemies of the country would fail in their bid to cause its disintegration.

He also promised to continue working for the peace and progress of a united Nigeria.

The ex-President said: “We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and the world over.

“We came to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things that are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people –high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”

