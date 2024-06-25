Nigeria’s equities market extends negative run as investors lose N250bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N250 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in the share value of OANDO, UPL, ACADEMY, and others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N56.1 trillion from N56.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 99,217.60 from 99,651.67 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 26 stocks advanced, 23 declined, while 72 others remained unchanged in 8,511 deals.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors end week with N56bn loss as stocks tumble

OKOMUOIL, JOHN HOLT, and CONHALLPLC led other gainers with 10%, 9.79% and 9.43% growth in share price to close at N291.50, N3.14, and N1.74 from the previous N265.00, N2.86, and N1.59 per share.

On the flip side, OANDO, UPL, and ACADEMY led other price decliners as they shed 9.75%, 9.09%, and 8.00% each to close at N12.50, N2.50, and N1.84 from the initial N13.85, N2.75, and N2.00 per share.

On the volume index, TRANSCORP led trading with 47.509 million shares valued at N581 million in 306 deals followed by GTCO which traded 37.853 million shares valued at N1.64 billion in in 258 deals.

VERITASKAP traded 34.950 million shares valued at N31 million in 173 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.64 billion in 258 deals followed by MTNN which traded equities worth N598 million in 427 deals.

TRANSCORP traded stocks worth N581 million in 306 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now