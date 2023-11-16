Nigeria’s equities market sustains bullish run with 0.02% growth in ASI

The All-Share Index in the Nigerian capital market rose by 10.82 basis points at the close of trading on Thursday.

This development means the ASI rose to 71,025.16 basis points from 71,014.34 basis points posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the market capitalisation closed at N39.060 trillion today.

During the day’s trading, an aggregate of 483,847,757 shares valued at N4, 378,933, 034.31 were traded by investors in 6,545 deals.

The market breadth closed negative as 23 equities gained while 32 others declined in share prices.

NSLTECH and DEAPCAP led other gainers with 10 percent growth each to close at N0.44 and N0.33 from their previous prices of N0.40 and N0.30 per share.

CILEASING, NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS, and SCOA NIGERIA PLC completed the list with by 9.95 percent, 9.85 percent, and 9.82 percent rise in share prices.



ABC Transport topped the losers chart with10 percent cut in its share price to close at N0.90 from its previous N1.00 per share.

ETRANZACT, THOMASWY, GUINEAINS, and ELLAHLAKES followed with 9.93 percent, 8.95 percent, 8.33 percent, and 7.89 percent drop in share values.

Regency Alliance Insurance traded 104.341 million shares valued at N36.491 million in seven deals while Oando Plc traded 55.281million shares worth N676.637 million in 902 deals.

Universal Insurance traded 53.351 million shares valued at N12.339 million in 50 deals.

On the value of traded stocks, Oando raked in N676 million in 902 deals followed by GTCO with N670 million in 306 deals and UBA with N445 million in 323 deals.

By Babajide Okeowo

