Nigeria’s Eta Karo wins maiden West Africa Scrabble tournament in Ghana

After three days of gruelling top scrabble action, Eta Oghenekaro on Wednesday emerged as the winner of the maiden West Africa Scrabble Tournament held in Accra, Ghana.

Gambia, Sierra Leone and host Ghana participated in the tournament which involved English-speaking West African nations while Liberia withdrew.

Eta’s victory which highlighted Nigeria’s dominance in the sports, saw the country’s representatives occupying the top positions after a massive 28 round of games in three days.

Eta, whose victory marked his first success on the International scene, shook of some stiff challenges from fellow compatriots, South-South champion Nsikak Etim, Tunde Oduwole, Enoch Nwali, Wellington Jighere as well as other top players from the country.

Karo who is well known for his frugal board strategy steered his way to top by sealing his unassailable position in the 27th round.

His victory has sparked some waves of celebration across the country which has established itself as the number one scrabble playing nation in the world.

