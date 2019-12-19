Latest Politics

Nigeria’s ex-minister of justice Adoke returns, to face trial over Malabu oil scandal

December 19, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have released a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in Nigeria, Mohammed Bello Adoke, who was previously under detention.

Adoke, it was learnt agreed to return to Nigeria, where he is likely to face trial for alleged corruption.

Adoke has been mentioned in the alleged $1.2 billion scam in the transfer of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2017 filed charges against Adoke and others in connection with the matter.

The charges include fraudulent allocation of OPL 245, forgery of bank documents, bribery, and corruption.

Shell and NAOC are other entities listed in the charges.

The reports said the former AGF was released on Nigeria’s request.

Adoke is reportedly being accompanied by INTERPOL officers on an Emirates Airlines flight back to Nigeria.

His aircraft departed the Emirati commercial capital at about 11:00 a.m. and is expected to arrive Nigeria at 3:40 p.m. later on Thursday.

