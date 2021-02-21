Nigeria’s exit from recession a key indicator of ESP’s performance – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigeria’s exit from recession a key indicator of ESP’s performance – Presidency
The presidency said on Sunday night Nigeria’s prompt exit from recession was a key indicator of the success of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement, said Nigerians should expect more as the implementation of the ESP gathered momentum.
Akande also provided an update on ESP progress and the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the last quarter of 2020.
He said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the ESP in June 2020 and directed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to lead the implementation of the plan.
He said: “The plan is aimed, among others, at preventing a deep recession and putting cash in the hands of Nigerians after the economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right from the 2020 third quarter, the economy was already on a rebound. The latest fourth-quarter figures show that indeed, the recovery of the Nigerian economy is a steady one.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s exit from economic recession has no impact on citizens – Peterside
“Like we explained late last year after the release of the third-quarter figures, the ESP, which was a calculated intervention by the Federal Government, is driving the Nigerian economy in the right direction – upwards.
“Nigerians can expect more because the administration is unrelenting in its determination to pursue the steady recovery and growth of our economy.”
The presidential spokesperson said the ESP was entering into an even more potent phase with the revving up of plans to install five million solar installations across the country.
He said the social mass housing plan would result in hundreds of thousands of affordable houses for ordinary Nigerians.
According to him, both projects will yield several hundreds of jobs besides giving the national economy a significant spur like never before.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...