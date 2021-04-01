Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6m in March – CBN | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $177.6 million last month, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed on Thursday.

The country’s external reserves dropped from $34.99 billion on March 1 to $34.82 billion as of March 31.

This, according to the apex bank, represented a drop of 0.50 percent.

It was also a sharp decrease from the $36.19 billion recorded in February.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s external reserves drop by $163m in six days

Nigeria’s external reserves had been declining in recent months.

Africa’s largest economy’s external reserves stood at $44.42 billion in March 2019.

While the sharp decline in the country’s external reserves has been attributed to a couple of factors, the major problem has been the foreign exchange market’s pressure.

The rise in crude oil prices had failed to halt the slide in Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

Join the conversation

Opinions