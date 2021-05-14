‘Nigeria’s failures collective, don’t blame Buhari alone,’ Gov Bello tells colleagues | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
‘Nigeria’s failures collective, don’t blame Buhari alone,’ Gov Bello tells colleagues
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, warned Southern governors against blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the country’s challenges.
The governor, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, warned against Buhari alone for Nigeria’s problems, saying the country’s failure was collective.
He stressed that the President has restructured the country by granting autonomy to the judiciary, legislature and local government among others.
17 governors from the Southern part of the country had in a meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba, Delta State, resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region.
The governors called for the restructuring of the country along fiscal federalism, devolution of powers and state policing.
They urged President Buhari to address the nation and convoke a national dialogue to address widespread agitations amongst various groups in the region.
However, Bello cautioned his colleagues on their utterances so as not to heat up the polity.
He said: “Let me caution each and every one of us, leaders across board including governors and all of the leaders across Nigeria that we should be careful about the words we use.
READ ALSO: Buhari is the most democratic president I have ever seen —Yahaya Bello
“When we are talking of security, unity and national cohesion of Nigeria, as leaders and politicians, we should be careful about the words we use when we are addressing these various topical issues.
“When we talk about restructuring or the various demands or resolutions put across by my colleagues from the South, they are quite germane and they are entitled to their opinions and I so respect it but when it is titled or when it appears as if you are fighting President Muhammadu Buhari, our father, and our President, we are all getting it wrong because we get to where we are today as a result of maladministration of successive administrations.
“There have been collective failures across board, so let’s not just blame it alone on the federal government or Mr. President alone.
“When we talk of restructuring, Mr. President believes in restructuring, I believe in restructuring, all of us believe in restructuring but when we are talking of restructuring, from what angle to what? Which context?
“I will describe my own context about restructuring that first, from what Mr. President has done by ensuring signing Order 10 signing autonomy to local governments, legislature, and judiciary. That is restructuring. How made of us are practising all of these in our states? How many of us have given full autonomy to local governments? Mr. President has signed it.”
Bello challenged the governors to start the change they want to see from their states by granting judicial and local government autonomy in their domains.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...