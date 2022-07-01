Nigeria’s female-led Planet3R wins ‘Business model of the year’ award. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s female-led Planet3R wins ‘Business model of the year’ title

A Nigerian female-led waste to wealth social enterprise, Planet3R, has been announced ‘Business model of the year’ winner by the Lagos Waste Forum.

The company made the announcement on its official twitter handle seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Planet3R, according to local media, converts textile and plastic wastes into eco-friendly products using the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

Launched by Adejoke Lasisi in 2020 with offices in Ibadan and Abuja, the Ibadan-based startup has been nominated a couple of times, and has won several other awards for its social service.

“Congratulations to all of us @Planet3r ! We just got recognized as the Business model of the year by the Lagos waste forum. Our Founder @AdejokeLasisi was there,” the tweet read.

Adejoke, while commenting on the award, said that the new accolade will go a long way to motivate her towards helping Nigeria and other African countries convert wastes to wealth.

Tech Trivia: An MTU defines the maximum size of what?

A Packet

B Application

C Compressed Archive

D Hard Disk Partition

Answer: see end of post

2. Popular storytelling platform, Wattpad, launches program to fetch writers up to $25,000

Popular online social reading platform, Wattpad, has launched a creator’s program that can potentially earn writers up to $25,000.

The company in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria stated that there will be strict guidelines for writers to be eligible for the payout program.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Wattpad is not the first platform to roll out this kind of program designed to pay creators.

In the past, content publishing platform, Medium, had employed similar strategy.

Wattpad, which currently ranked 640 by Alexa, was founded by Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen.

According to the startup, to be eligible for the cash reward, writers must have had a completed novel-length story (50,000 words or more) and published at least one story chapter in the previous three months.

“As webnovels continue to grow in popularity around the world, we are going to continue building new tools for writers to do their best work, grow their fandoms, and ultimately make more money from their stories.

“Engaged Readers is the first step in a number of new initiatives we’re planning for 2022 and beyond. We’re helping grow the global webnovel market alongside our authors, creating more opportunities for writers to grow their fandoms and monetize their work,” the company said in a statement.

3. EdTech Platform, AlGooru, secures $1.8M Seed funding round

A Saudi-based EdTech startup, AlGooru, has on Friday announced securing a $1.8M in SEED funding from RAZ Group, RZM Investment, 100 Ventures, and RAY Investment.

Head of Product at AlGooru, Omer Awadat, made the confirmation on Friday in a media release.

Khalid noted that AlGooru also saw investments from angels from Oqal Angel Investors.

AlGooru, which is an online platform, that harmoniously connects students with a pool of competent private tutors on-demand.

The app-based startup was launched in 2018 by Khalid Abou Kassem with headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Awadat while commenting on the raiser and intent said:

“Technology is the future, and adapting to the continuous high-tech novelty will transform education.”

The company looks to use the fund to expand the team base and accelerate growth.

Trivia answer: Packet

MTU Stands for “Maximum Transmission Unit.” MTU is a networking term that defines the largest packet size that can be sent over a network connection.

The MTU is typically limited by the type of connection, but may sometimes be adjusted in a computer’s network settings. Because a higher MTU allows for more data to be transferred at once, connections with high MTUs typically have more bandwidth than connections with lower MTUs.

By Kayode Hamsat

