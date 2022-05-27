Nigeria’s Fintech startup, Grey, partners Cellulant to expand into East Africa

A Nigerian Fintech startup, Grey, has expanded into East Africa through a new partnership with single API payments platform, Cellulant.

Grey’s new partnership was confirmed on Friday in a statement on the official website.

Grey is a cross-border payment platform that provides foreign banking services for freelancers and remote workers in developing economies, starting with Africa.

The fintech startup was founded in 2020 by Idorenyin Obong and Joseph Femi Aghedo.

Grey’s new partner, Cellulant, is a Kenyan leading multinational payments company seeking to digitize payments for Africans.

The statement confirming the partnership reads in part:

“One major challenge they have had to deal with was the payment processes; hence, some Africans held back from exploring the international market.

“That’s where we come in; we want to improve the interconnectivity of the developing world’s expanding gig economy; one method is to improve how we handle cross-border remittances.

“After a successful launch and operations in Nigeria, we knew our dream had grown beyond the Nigerian market and decided to spread across Africa, starting with Kenya.”

