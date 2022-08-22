Nigeria’s fintech startup, PalmPay, launches new security campaign. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s fintech startup, PalmPay, launches new security campaign

A Nigerian fintech startup, PalmPay, has launched a new payment security campaign to accelerate payment and cyber security awareness among customers.

Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay, confirmed the new development in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

PalmPay is a digital payment platform that claims to promote financial inclusion and enhance consumer experiences.

Nwosu explained that the new campaign was important in an era when there had been a spike in internet penetration and digital payment fraud in Africa in recent years.

“PalmPay is committed to delivering users with a secure and trustworthy digital payment experience. We will continue to optimise our risk control procedures, and look forward to collaborating with law enforcement and cybersecurity partners to prevent fraud and ensure payment security,” Nwosu said.

Nwosu further explained that the launch of its wallet safe workshop would massively engage both online and offline channels, to publicize and expose examples of social media and telecom fraud.

Tech Trivia: Selecting a form field or other user interface element is also called what?

A. Outlining

B. Focusing

C. Labeling

D. Hovering

Answer: see end of post

2. India’s Jar secures $22.6 million Series B funding

An Indian fintech startup, Jar, has announced securing a $22.6 million in Series B funding led by existing investor Tiger Global.

Nishchay AG, chief executive officer and Co-founder of Jar, confirmed the new raiser in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

AG explained that Jar’s other existing investors including Arkam Ventures, Eximius Ventures, Force Ventures, LetsVenture, Rocketship Venture Capital and WEH Ventures, participated in the funding round.

According to local sources the Bengaluru-based startup is a daily gold savings app that lets its users save money by taking spare change from online transactions and investing it in digital gold automatically.

Commenting on the new financing, AG stated:

“We are seeing a 20 percent average growth in users’ savings from month to month and are excited to see them evolving into committed and confident investors.”

He also explained that the new funding would be used to expand its workforce and continue to build a robust technological infrastructure.

3. US-based Islamic finance platform, Islamicoin, launches crypto wallet, ISLAMIwallet

A US-based Islamic finance platform, Islamicoin, has announced launching its first crypto wallet, ISLAMIwallet.

ISLAMICOIN founder, Jaafar Krayem, confirmed the new crypto launch in a media statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Described as halal wallet, ISLAMIwallet integrates the latest security protocols, and is built to house a recovery wallet, a service that also supports all Halal tokens on Polygon.

Launched in 2021, the fintech startup claims it’s the largest Islamic technology project that utilizes blockchain technology, in addition to media, commercial, financial, entertainment, and charitable projects.

“The ISLAMIwallet project was achieved according to the roadmap in the third quarter of the year,” said Krayem on the new crypto launch.

Trivia Answer: Focusing

In computer terminology, focus means to select an element within a user interface.

When an item is “focused,” it can be controlled using keyboard input.

By Kayode Hamsat

