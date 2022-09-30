Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, apologises for husband’s failures

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday appealed to Nigerians to forgive the failures of the current administration.

The Buhari administration has come under criticism from Nigerians over its poor handling of the economy, security, and other key areas of national life in the last seven years.

Mrs. Buhari, who spoke at the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at Prayer and Public Lecture held at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, urged Nigerians to unite, and fight the ills dragging the country backward.

She also prayed for successful elections and smooth handover of power in 2023.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari charges National Assembly on traditional medicine bill

The First Lady said: “Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the administration, I pray for Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition programme.

“The government might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.

“We must unite and fight against security challenges. While the efforts of the government are well appreciated, it is important to know that many programmes have been put in place such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, and engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now