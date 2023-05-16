Nigeria’s ‘Fitted’ to infuse machine learning into tailoring. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s fitted to infuse machine learning into tailoring

A Nigerian startup connecting and empowering tailors, fitted, has announced developing a digital platform that uses machine learning to eliminate inefficiencies in the custom tailoring industry.

The startup made the revelation in a media release published on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Ibi Cookey to empower tailors and retailers with tools that support them.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup is investing in creating an avenue for customers to get exceptional quality outfits in real time.

With its proprietary AI tool, the startup auto-generates and stores customer measurements, cutting down measurement time.

Speaking on the development, Cookey stated that the startup is looking to empower African fashion industry players.

He said: “Basically, we equip tailors and fashion brands with everything they need to grow their business.

“A large part of this structural issue is because fashion for emerging markets wasn’t really created to serve the domestic markets or “minorities” very well. It’s not uncommon for men and women of African, Asian or South American descent to find that clothing doesn’t quite fit their unique body shapes – with women in particular struggling in this regard.”

Which of the following is a diagram with arrows and boxes?

A. Spreadsheet

B. Database

C. Rich text file

D. Flowchart

Answer: see end of post

2. Africa Food Prize opens call for applications

The Africa Food Prize has opened call for applications for its US$100,000 prize award.

The awarding body made the announcement on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The award was established to recognize outstanding individual or institution that is leading the effort to change the reality of farming in Africa.

According to the awarding body, the vision is to move farming businesses from a struggling state to surviving into a business that thrives.

The US$100,000 prize celebrates Africans who are taking control of Africa’s agriculture agenda.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the award is dedicated to shining a spotlight on bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to create a new food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

According to terms of the application, potential awardee must contribute to reducing poverty and hunger, or improving food and nutrition security in measurable terms.

They must also make a contribution to providing a vital source of income or employment in measurable terms, and have potential for transformative change through scalability, replication and sustainability.

3. WhatsApp introduces new “Chat Lock” feature

Meta’s instant-messaging service, WhatsApp, has announced the introduction of a new feature called Chat Lock.

The announcement was made via the company’s blog on Tuesday, May 17, 2023.

The feature, according to the Zuckerberg-led company, has been in testing since last month.

The feature is expected to provide users with additional privacy and security for their most confidential conversations.

Commenting on the development , the company noted that it will allow users to lock their chats behind their mobile’s password or biometric information.

“When a chat thread is locked, it is moved from the inbox to a secure folder accessible only with the user’s mobile credentials. The content of the locked chat is automatically hidden in notifications, ensuring enhanced privacy,” WhatsApp explained.

“Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your mobile password or biometric, like a fingerprint.

“It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications too.”

Trivia Answer: Flowchart

A flowchart is a diagram that describes a process or operation. It includes multiple steps, which the process “flows” through from start to finish.

Common uses for flowcharts include developing business plans, defining troubleshooting steps, and designing mathematical algorithms. Some flowcharts may only include a few steps, while others can be highly complex, containing hundreds of possible outcomes.

