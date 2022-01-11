Nigeria’s flag to fly at half-mast in honour of former head of state, Shonekan

The Federal Government has ordered all government institutions in Nigeria to fly the country’s national flag at half-mast in honour of former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, who died on Tuesday.

Shonekan, a boardroom guru, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 85.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the flag would fly at half-mast in all government institutions from Wednesday to Friday.

He added that the action was in honour of the deceased.

The statement read: “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January, 2022 as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday, 11th January, 2022 at the age of 85.”

