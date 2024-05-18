Sports
Nigeria’s Flamingos reach final qualifying round of World Cup
Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos are now an aggregate victory away from securing a spot at the 2023 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The Bankole Olowookere team secured a place in the final qualifying round of the global showpiece with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Abuja today (Saturday).
Harmony Chidi scored a hat-trick in the encounter, forward Peace Effiong bagged a brace, while Ramota Kareem scored the other goal.
Read Also: Bello increases Nigeria’s 2024 Olympics slots
Flamingos won the two-legged contest 7-1 on aggregate, having been held 1-1 in the first leg of the tie.
The Nigerian girls will now face either Senegal or Liberia in the final round.
Three teams will represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Dominican Republic, billed to run from October 16 to November 3, 2024.
Recall that Nigeria finished second at the last edition of the competition hosted by India.
