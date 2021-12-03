Nigeria’s Flex Finance closes pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Flex Finance closes pre-seed funding

Flex Finance, a Nigerian fintech startup, has announced raising a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round.

The new raiser, according to the startup, is expected to help it support its growth along its range of services.

Flex Finance is a mobile ecosystem that helps MSMEs and solo entrepreneurs better manage and track their daily business expenses and finances.

Since its launch, the startup allows businesses to digitise their daily operations via a simple, accessible mobile platform.

In doing this, the startup claims to be equipped with an intuitive user interface.

Speaking further on the new development, the startup noted that the six-figure pre-seed funding round comes from Gumroad CEO Sahil Lavingia, LoftyInc Capital Management, Berrywood Capital, Paradox Capital, Kairos Angels, Brett Kopf, Julian Shapiro, Maneesh Arora and others.

Tech Trivia: What is another name for a computer program?

A Hardware

B Software

C Runware

D Bitware

Answer: See end of post

2. Egypt’s KlickIt raises funding to further develop platform

KlickIt, an Egyptian fees management and digital collection platform, on Friday raised its first investment round.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s TalentQL launches tech career kickstarter initiative. 2 other things and a trivia

The round, according to the Egyptian startup, will help to further develop its platform.

KlickIt was founded in 2017 as a payment management and digital collection platform driven by a plug-and-play ethic.

Four years after launch, the platform acts as a digital payments transformation partner to public and private educational entities in Egypt and globally through its integrated systems that digitise and facilitate end-to-end payment processes.

Today, the startup has successfully processed EGP500 million (US$31.8 million), going on to become a partner of choice to over 55,000 educational entities, including prominent institutes, schools, and nurseries.

3. Vivo to launch new operating system before 2022

Phone manufacturing company, Vivo, has announced intent to launch a new operating system to the market before the beginning of 2022.

Going by product name Origin OS, the new operating system is expected to hit the markrt on December 9.

Vivo noted that the new product will replace the Funtouch OS that is currently active on Vivo devices.

Speaking on what the new OS will come with, Vivo noted that the UI has been reworked to provide users with a more seamless experience.

In addition, the new widgets feature will allow users to navigate to their top applications from the home screen itself.

On connectivity, Vivo users will soon be able to share photos, videos, and files with nearby contacts via Bluetooth instead of using their data plan.

The OS will be available for all Vivo devices released this year, including the Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro+ models.

Trivia Answer: Software

Computer software is a general term that describes computer programs. Related terms such as software programs, applications, scripts, and instruction sets all fall under the category of computer software. Therefore, installing new programs or applications on your computer is synonymous with installing new software on your computer.

Software can be difficult to describe because it is “virtual,” or not physical like computer hardware. Instead, software consists of lines of code written by computer programmers that have been compiled into a computer program. Software programs are stored as binary data that is copied to a computer’s hard drive, when it is installed. Since software is virtual and does not take up any physical space, it is much easier (and often cheaper) to upgrade than computer hardware.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now