Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with American Fintech PayPal
In a bid to make receiving and sending of money possible on PayPal for Africans, Nigeria’s Flutterwave has sealed a new deal with the American Fintech giant.
Before now, businesses in some African countries have faced a major challenge trying to receive money from PayPal.
Reports noted that via the new partnership, African businesses can connect with more than 377 million PayPal accounts globally and overcome the challenges presented by the highly fragmented and complex payment and banking infrastructure on the continent.
READ ALSO: Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
Speaking on the development, CEO Olugbenga Agboola noted that the solution will be implemented via a Flutterwave integration with PayPal so merchants can add PayPal as a payment option when receiving money outside the continent.
According to the CEO, the service, which is already available for merchants with registered business accounts on Flutterwave, will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide.
Tech Trivia: …is the first television station to launch regular and permanent colour broadcast in Africa.
A. Al-Jazeera TV
B. BPTV
C. LTV
D. BBC Africa
Answer: See end of post.
2. Epos Now launches venture in Africa with Nigeria
Fintech startup Epos Now has entered Africa, launching its financial services venture in Nigeria.
The move, which is considered as part of its wider internationalisation and growth strategy, will see the firm add to its network of venture markets.
Epos Now is a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries.
Launching its cloud point of sale (POS) solution in Nigeria, the development makes Nigeria the firm’s first entry into the African market.
Reports revealed that the move followed a period, in which, Epos Now enjoyed rapid international growth, driven by expansions into Australia Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and Latin America.
3. Y Combinatory accepts two Egyptian Fintech startups into accelerator programme
Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator, has accepted two Egyptian fintech startups Dayra and NowPay into its programme.
The Y Combinator Winter 2021 batch sees selected startups receive US$125,000 in seed funding as well as further investment opportunities at a demo day.
Earlier, Ripples Nigeria had reported the acceptance of Nigerian Fintech startup, Mono, into the silicon-valley based accelerator.
Also, part of the latest Y Combinator cohort, and on the fundraising trail, is NowPay, a financial wellness platform for emerging markets.
NowPay operates as a startup that allows employees to access their salary at any point during the month.
Tech Trivia Answer: BPTV
Benue-Plateau Television Corporation (BPTV) was established in 1974 with headquarters in Jos. It was the first television station to launch regular/permanent colour broadcasts in Africa. The colour test transmissions began on 1 October 1975.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...