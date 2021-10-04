Nigeria’s foodtech startup, smallChops, looks to expand venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s foodtech startup, smallChops, looks to expand venture

Lagos-based food aggregator startup, smallChops, has revealed plans to expand into other cities in Nigeria as well as many others across Africa.

The development comes after the startup recorded a 20 per cent month-on-month growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The startup, which was founded by Uche Ukonu, was launched in August 2016, to allow users order different finger food.

Through the effort of the startup, users can get “small chops” packages straight to their homes or any location through its website and other channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and a call centre.

Speaking of the vision of the startup, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Uche Ukonu stated that he started the venture to offer customers food aggregator services.

He said: “Our initial model was to aggregate orders from the internet and push to verified vendors to produce, but we faced the same issues as all marketplace-based food delivery business models – operational and logistical setbacks with managing the entire process.

“Without the funding to stay afloat, we backward integrated and started to produce the finger foods ourselves, giving us control over the entire value chain, from order placement to delivery.”

Tech Trivia: In which decade was the Sony Walkman launched?

A. 1970s

B. 1980s

C. 1990s

D. 2000s

Answer: See end of post

2. Pan-African fintech startup, KamPay, launches blockchain-based payments

KamPay, Pan-African fintech startup, has announced launching a blockchain-based financial platform.

The new platform comprises a digital wallet and token, which combined with ZymPay, a fiat payment gateway that presently exists between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The facility is expected to ensure easy crypto-to-fiat exchanges and encourage simple onboarding with fiat, whether it be Zimbabwe dollars or U.S. dollars.

According to sources familiar with the startup, the wallet is said to include messaging, which works like an encrypted blockchain messenger, as well as a lottery.

Chris Cleverly, KamPay’s chief executive officer (CEO), stated that the business is itself attractive as it serves the lottery community.

He said: “The main onboarding model is to use lottery tokens. There’s nothing else that can get people to sign up to something like lotteries can, and a lottery is a powerful engagement channel.

“The first premise is that, you know, you get into KamPay, you get into the lottery. There’s a chance for you to win a lot of money. The money will also be made and will also go into social causes, which you’ll be able to see and benefit from, community policies which will affect you in your community.”

Tech Trivia Answer: 1970s

A device as astonishing on first encounter as the cellular phone or digital camera would later be, the Sony Walkman went on sale for the very first time on July 1, 1979.

