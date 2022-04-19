Business
Nigeria’s foreign reserves on the rise again after 13 days of straight gain
Nigeria’s reserves are on the rise again, in a twist from the recent months of massive withdrawals without any dollar added.
According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria obtained by Ripples Nigeria, since the start of April 2022, Nigeria has added $187.8 million to the reserves.
Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose to $39.72 billion as at April 13, 2022, compared to $39.53 billion it started the month.
In fact, since the start of the month, Nigeria’s reserves have increased consistently.
Read also: Naira appreciates against US dollar, Euro, British Pounds at official market
The data on the nation’s foreign reserves are constantly kept on close watch given that it connects to the country’s ability to meet up with the demand for forex in the foreign currency market.
Hence, the drop in reserves will be a source of concern for the CBN as it attempts to reduce the pressure in the forex market.
In recent weeks, the lack of sufficient dollars at the official market has seen black market traders smile daily to the bank.
While the official rate hovers around $416/$ the black-market traders sold above $590/$.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...