Nigeria’s future bright despite challenges – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its numerous challenges.

Osinbajo, who stated this at the annual thanksgiving service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Jos, Plateau State, challenged Nigerians to speak positively about the country despite the present challenges.

The Vice President noted that the country has a bright future.

Osinbajo said: “Every believer is an anointed priest of God. So, unlike any other gathering, those of us who are here are led not by the flesh but by the spirit of God. We rely on the inherent, infallible, word of God — not speculations or rumours.

“Indeed, for us, the foundation of truth for us is the word of God. This is why I’m completely convinced that the future of our nation is very bright, very bright indeed. Things are going the way God operates. Our God is a God of complex situations. He steps in when things get complicated. He’s not a man whose options are limited. He has no limits, no boundaries.

“The church must not fear. We are the called-out ones of God. We are indestructible. The force that will destroy the church does not exist and cannot exist, because the creator of the heavens and the earth is the head of the church and He is the one who has reminded us that He will build His church and indeed, the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

“He will give us the keys of the kingdom and whatever it is we bind on earth will be bound in heaven. We are confident that all is well with us. So, we bind all forces of evil, division, injustice. Everything that has caused us sadness, sorrow, we bind them today, and we declare in the word of God that has been spoken to us that the siege is over in this land. The church of God is coming to a new season of glory and victory.”

