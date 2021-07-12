Nigeria’s GetEquity launches new funding platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s GetEquity launches new funding platform



Lagos-based VC, GetEquity, on Monday, announced launching a new funding platform.

The launch followed a six-figure pre-seed funding round led by GreenHouse Capital.

According to the VC, the venture-funding platform seeks to connect entrepreneurs and investors.

Co-founders, Jude Dike and William Okafor, explained that GetEquity is a fundraising and venture portfolio management company that aims to reduce friction between founders and the funding they need by giving them access to a wide range of funding options.

The VC makes it possible for founders to list themselves on the GetEquity platform and market to institutional investors and public users.

Speaking further on the idea, GetEquity co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dike Jude, linked the idea to an attempt of disrupting the equity raiser space.

He said: “GetEquity is challenging the status quo of startup financing and venture capital. We are democratising access to startup funding and thereby expanding the pie for previously underfunded and underserved startups. This pre-seed round investment will enable us to kickstart our vision of building Africa’s biggest startup financing ecosystem.”

Tech Trivia: Who amongst these Nigerian ladies is odd?



A. Makinwa Olubukola

B. Lynda Chiwetelu.

C. Rukayat Sadiq.

D. Olamide Brown

Answer: See end of post

2. Seven legal startups to compete for $12k HiiL grant



The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has slated Tuesday, July 12, 2021 as date to hold the final of the Southern African leg of its annual global Innovating Justice Challenge.

The programme will see up to five winners take part in the Justice Accelerator Programme and secure EUR10,000 (US$12,000) grant funding.

READ ALSO: SAIS invests $5000 in Five African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

According to local media, HiiL is a social enterprise devoted to user-friendly justice, which aims to increase access to justice that is easy to access, easy to understand, and effective by stimulating innovation and scaling what works best.

Its annual Southern African Innovating Justice Challenge saw more than 200 applications from startups with high impact justice innovations.

The event will see up to five social entrepreneurs selected to participate in the Justice Accelerator Programme.

It is expected that 5 innovators will receive four months of intensive programmatic support, as well as the coveted EUR10,000 (US$12,000) grant.

3. Ex-SafeBoda executive Babajide Duroshola joins M-KOPA



As M-KOPA looks forward to its expansion into Nigeria, Babajide Duroshola, ex-Country Head, SafeBoda Nigeria, has joined the Kenya startup as General Manager.

The former SafeBoda officer is expected to use his experience while working for the bike hailing company in his new role.

According to Duroshola, the opportunity will see him helping people build digital footprints as the solves credit problems of individuals.

He said: “Part of the things that excite me asides from ride-hailing is the credit space. I like asking questions on how to extend credits to people and help them build their digital footprints. That was why M-KOPA seemed attractive.”

M-KOPA launched in Kenya ten years ago, and over the years expanded its offerings to include televisions, fridges, other electronic appliances, and financial services to customers in Kenya and Uganda.

Today, through its pay-as-you-go financing model, customers can build ownership over time by paying an initial deposit followed by flexible and affordable micro-payments.

Tech Trivia Answer: Olamide Brown

Except Olamide Brown, who is an healthcare entrepreneur, these Nigerian women are super heroes conquering territories with codes. They develop web and app products for leading brands across the globe.

