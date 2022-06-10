Nigeria’s greedy leaders will pay for their crimes — Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday decried Nigeria’s deplorable situation occasioned by the greed of those at the helms of its affairs.

The rights activist, who emerged his party’s flag bearer in Thursday’s presidential primary, blamed the country’s crises on clueless leaders.

In a statement he personally signed, Sowore said his involvement in politics was borne out of his deep commitment to rescue Nigeria from its greedy leaders.

He said the 2023 general elections would provide the platform for different ideologies to test their strength, stressing that his party was in for the much-desired liberation of the country.

Sowore said: “For me this election season is unique/distinct because the candidates are uniquely different in philosophies, ideologies, character, convictions and principles! We are polar opposites. Ours is a liberation movement! Not lobotomisation.

“Those who turned Nigeria into the most insecure place to live in the world, into the most miserable place to sleep and wake us, ensure that malaria became our national disease and poverty, the companion of every citizen, will pay for their crimes now or later.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

