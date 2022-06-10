Politics
Nigeria’s greedy leaders will pay for their crimes — Sowore
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday decried Nigeria’s deplorable situation occasioned by the greed of those at the helms of its affairs.
The rights activist, who emerged his party’s flag bearer in Thursday’s presidential primary, blamed the country’s crises on clueless leaders.
In a statement he personally signed, Sowore said his involvement in politics was borne out of his deep commitment to rescue Nigeria from its greedy leaders.
He said the 2023 general elections would provide the platform for different ideologies to test their strength, stressing that his party was in for the much-desired liberation of the country.
Read also:Sowore wins AAC presidential primary
Sowore said: “For me this election season is unique/distinct because the candidates are uniquely different in philosophies, ideologies, character, convictions and principles! We are polar opposites. Ours is a liberation movement! Not lobotomisation.
“Those who turned Nigeria into the most insecure place to live in the world, into the most miserable place to sleep and wake us, ensure that malaria became our national disease and poverty, the companion of every citizen, will pay for their crimes now or later.”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...