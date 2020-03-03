Nigeria’s hot weather may suppress spread of coronavirus —Virologist claims

A Consultant Virologist, Dr Adeola Fowotade, has claimed that the hot temperature currently being experienced in Nigeria could actually suppress the spread of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Fowotade who made the claim on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is Ibadan, further said that some experts think the virus may behave like the influenza virus, which is a seasonal disease common in colder climates, making Nigeria too hot for coronavirus to spread.

“That is an extrapolation from what happened with influenza virus also known as the flu, which is most prevalent in colder climate during winter.

“We believe that if COVID-19 is a Respiratory Tract Infection, probably it will follow the same pattern.

“There is a very high chance there will be some remission as temperature gets warmer in those temperate places.

“But for us with tropical climate, we believe that this outbreak might not go on for too long and might abate very soon.

“This is because the droplets generated by the virus cannot travel far and this virus is an envelope virus.

“Envelop viruses are very susceptible and cannot survive very long in hot climate,” she said.

Fowotade comments come after the fear of the spread of coronavirus to the National Assembly forced the House of Representatives to adjourn for two weeks.

The green chambers took the decision in a resolution taken as part of the prayers of a motion moved by Mr. Josiah Idem at plenary on Tuesday, which was unanimously adopted.

The prayer for the two weeks adjournment was made as additional prayer to the motion by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, urging that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.

