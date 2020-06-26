Nigeria’s image dented by Hushpuppi’s arrest –Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has stated that the arrest of Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abass aka Hushpuppi has dented the image of Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa who reacted to the arrest of Hushpuppi on Twitter on Thursday night said that the arrest of the Instagram celebrity and his gang for allegedly defrauding over 1.9 million victims was damaging to Nigeria but insisted that fraud does not reflect the citizens.

She wrote thus on Twitter; “Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off”.

“Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi… This is really denting to our image as a people, but like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians. Hardworking, dedicated, committed.

“Whether your name is Ramoni Igbalode or Invictus Obi, Crime is crime. The law must take its full course!! To those countries, another Nigerian arrested, is what they will say.”

Her comments came after a video detailing the arrest of Hushpuppi circulated on the social media space.

This is the first video entitled “Dubai Police operation Fox Hunt 2” from Gulf News TV of Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery since their arrest after been monitored by Dubai E-police team.

They are being accused by Dubai authorities for 1.6 billion Dirhams scams with items worth over 150 million seized from them, including 21 computer, 47 mobile phones, 15 flash drive, hard disk with 119,580 files.

Hushpuppi who claims to be a business man is known to display a flagrant and extravagant lifestyle on social media.

