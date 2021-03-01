 Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

3 hours ago

on

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m seed round

Powered by People, a Kenyan retail-tech startup, has announced closing a US$1.5 million in seed funding.

The fund, according to the startup, is expected to see it continue its growth in accelerating the revolution of boutique manufacturing.

The company is a mobile-first, distributed manufacturing system offering online tools, financing solutions, and a B2B marketplace to the small and mid-sized enterprises in the creative manufacturing and handmade sector.

Since its inception, the startup has been connecting handmade and natural cosmetic producers across Africa, Asia and Latin America via a wholesale platform, offering retailers credit lines with flexible payments, discovery of diverse global brands and products.

Industry insight also revealed that the startup facilitates the ability to customise products for exclusive offers in their store.

Today, it has converted brands such as William Sonoma, IKEA, Crate and Barrel, Nordstroms and Goop, among others.

Tech Trivia:

Where was the first ATM installed?

A. London
B. New York
C. Hong Kong
D. Jos

Answer: See end of post.

2. Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding to facilitate operations

Towards servicing gig workers’ financial needs, Nigerian startup ImaliPay, has secured a round of pre-seed funding as it looks to scale more quickly.

The startup leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to offer tailored financial products that promote the inclusion of gig economy platforms and workers across Africa.

Although, only recently founded in 2020 by Tatenda Furusa and Sanmi Akinmusire, the platform has been able to offer both new and existing gig workers or freelancers the ability to seamlessly save their income and receive in-kind loans through a buy now, pay later model tied to their trade.

With the startup, a gig worker can save money or repay loans on time by building a credit history that will in turn unlock more formal financial services in the future.

Speaking on the development, ImaliPay maintained to keep the amount raised undisclosed but stated that it was led by Australian venture capital firm TEN13, which has also invested in the likes of Chipper Cash and Bookipi.

3. Autonomous drone maker Skydio nets $170M to become unicorn

In an investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, Skydio has raised $170 million in a Series D funding round.

Pushing the drone maker startup to the status of a unicorn, the company recorded, with the new raiser, $340 million in total funding.

Now valued at $1 billion, Skydio’s fresh capital comes on the heels of its expansion last year into the enterprise market.

Speaking on the development, the company intends to use the new raiser help it expand globally and accelerate product development.

Skydio’s debut drone, the R1, has received a lot of accolades and praise for its autonomous capabilities.

Tech Trivia Answer: London

The first ATM was set up in June 1967 on a street in Enfield, London at a branch of Barclays bank.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Sports6 hours ago

Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal

Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Sports20 hours ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports1 day ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports2 days ago

Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech3 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest3 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech4 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech5 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.