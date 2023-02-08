News
Nigeria’s Immigration arrests illegal aliens, seized 6,216 PVCs, ID cards
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested scores of illegal immigrants from neighbouring nations and seized 6,216 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and the Nigerian national identity cards during a recent operation in the country.
The Controller-General of the NIS, Isah Jere, who disclosed this during a retreat for top management staff of the service on Wednesday in Abuja, said the operation was aimed at stopping the migrants from participating in this month’s elections.
He said: “The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has seized 6,216 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) from some migrants in 21 border states across the country.”
The NIS chief added that 3,823 national identity cards and 2,393 voter cards unlawfully possessed by migrants were also confiscated by the operatives.
READ ALSO: NAIRA SHORTAGE: ‘Shun protest, use your PVCs to vote out APC govt’, Saraki tells Nigerians
“The vital documents were intercepted in Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi, Niger, and three other states.
“The cards were seized in ongoing operations to ensure that migrants from neighbouring countries did not participate in the forthcoming general elections,” Jere added.
He revealed those arrested by the operatives had since been returned to their countries in line with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...