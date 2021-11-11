Nigeria’s insecurity now has international dimension — Reps

The House of Representatives has called on the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to brace up to the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the problem was becoming worse and having international dimensions.

The House charged the agency to collaborate with other security networks and committees across Africa in intelligence and information sharing to tackle the menace on national, regional and continental fronts.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim made the call during the 2022 budget defence of the agency on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said the committee was considering removing the agency from the envelope budgetary system of revenue allocation to enable it receive adequate funds for its operations.

He said: “The rate of Insecurity in our national life has taken international dimension with reported banditry, killings and border crimes.

Read also: Buhari charges media to tone down reporting of Nigeria’s insecurity

“This ugly trend requires the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to intensify efforts in response to this challenges prevalent across the West African Sub-region.

“The NIA should also collaborate with the Network of African Parliamentarians of Defense and Security Committees to utilize speciﬁc output from its deliberations in furtherance of national, regional and continental security.

“It must be emphasized without fear of contradiction that the Committee made inspiring discoveries in the recent oversight conducted over the agencies here present.”

Furthermore, he said this outcome has revealed NIA’s enormous role in supporting relevant national security and enforcement agencies with classified information that provides the foundation for operations.

“In recognition of this reality, there may need to propose the exclusion of the national intelligence agencies from the envelope budgetary system in future national budgets

“This development will strengthen their operational capacity especially in the present situation that necessitates high-level confidentiality in sharing information to relevant security agencies across the country,” Ibrahim added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now