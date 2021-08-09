Nigeria’s insecurity politically-motivated – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday described the current insecurity in Nigeria as politically motivated.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, who stated this in a statement in Abuja, said the government would soon expose those behind banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country and prosecute them accordingly.

He also slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticizing the Federal Government’s handling of the current security challenges, saying the party was chased out of power in 2015 because of its lacklustre performance on security.

Akpanudoedehe, however, assured Nigerians that the federal government would tackle the insecurity and other challenges in the country.

The APC spokesman said: “The PDP apparently chooses to forget how the same insecurity it now desperately seeks to politicise, metamorphosed and festered under its watch which ultimately led Nigerians to overwhelmingly reject it in the 2015 elections through their votes.

READ ALSO: APC urges opposition to seek solutions to insecurity, rather than trade accusations

“The country’s capital, Abuja became the epicentre of Boko Haram attacks with brazen bomb attacks on the United Nations building, the Police Headquarters, recreation centres, markets, motor parks and Eagle Square where foreign heads of governments gathered to celebrate the country’s independence, among others.

“Lest we forget monies meant to buy arms to fight insurgents were stolen and diverted to private pockets of PDP members and their cronies while Boko Haram seized Nigeria’s territory and hoisted their flags.

“This is no longer the case under the government of President Buhari. Security funds are no longer being pocketed and no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of the now decimated insurgents.

“Aside emerging security incidents recorded in some parts of the country which is equally being tackled by our security services with great success, the APC is not oblivious of the politically motivated security incidents being sponsored to discredit and destabilise this government. These evil sponsors and perpetrators will soon be unravelled and made to face the full weight of the law.

“In keeping with our election promise to Nigerians, President Buhari has shown uncommon leadership, intent and capacity to permanently end all security incidents and criminalities in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions