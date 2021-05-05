Nigeria's Interior Ministry warns job-seekers against paying for appointment | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior has warned job seekers in the country to be wary of fraudsters who disguise themselves as staff of government offices, demanding money in exchange of offering them jobs.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore reminded job-seekers that all government jobs were free and that no money was required.

“It is being reported that job seekers have fallen victims of some unscrupulous staff of Government offices who require these unsuspecting and desperate job seekers to part with huge amount of money with the pretence to ensure they secure appointments of government jobs,” the statement read

“Of importance to the Interior Ministry is the unfortunate incident of the job scamming and racketeering of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The Ministry has put up several notifications and warnings- advising these desperate job seekers to avoid like a plague, such money requests by government officials.

“All job placements and recruitments into all government offices in Nigeria are-ABSOLUTELY FREE-NO MONEY IS REQUIRED FOR ANY APPOINTMENT.

“The Management of the Ministry of Interior is hereby making this clarification and public enlightenment- advising all applicants to follow the necessary procedures of applying into any of its Agencies’ job vacancies.

“They are also to be wary of any official, requesting for money for job placement which the Ministry frowns at with punishment attached, in line with the Public Service Rule of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it added.

