Nigeria’s Kaltani closes $4m to solve plastic waste challenges. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s Kaltani closes $4m to solve plastic waste challenge

Nigeria-based clean-tech and plastic waste recycling company, Kaltani, has announced closing a US$4 million seed funding.

The Cofounder, Obi Charles Nnanna, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the new investment will help the startup expand its recycling operations across the country.

According to Nnanna, Kaltani aims to solve Africa’s growing plastic waste crisis by promoting the circular economy and recycling best practices.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup has a team of 100 staff spread across its collection centres, recycling factory and offices, responsible for collecting bottles and other plastic waste to be recycled.

The startup converts plastics into hot washed PET flakes, and PE and PP pellets which are then sold to FMCG companies for thermoform, sheet, packaging, bottling and fiber applications.

Speaking on the development and vision of the company, Nnanna said:

“The world has a plastic pollution crisis. Plastic waste is an environmental disaster causing environmental degradation to our oceans, aquatic life, the air we breathe and our health.

“With the amount of plastic waste produced set to continue skyrocketing, the world desperately needs actionable and scalable solutions.

“At Kaltani, we have already proven that our solution and model works effectively and efficiently with a thorough A-Z value chain solution, and we are beyond excited to commence our expansion into other parts of Nigeria.”

2. Egypt’s Mylerz secures $9.6m to expand footprint in Africa

A Cairo-based e-commerce fulfillment startup, Mylerz, has secured a $9.6 million funding with plans to expand footprints across Africa.

The startup Founder and CEO, Samer Gharaibeh, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to Samer, the fund was led by Lorax Capital Partners, an Egypt-based private equity, with participation from Fawry.

Based in Cairo, the e-commerce fulfilment startup is a parcel delivery company that leverages insights on what e-commerce businesses need.

Speaking on the raiser and intent, Gharaibeh said:

“Our immediate plan is to expand across Egypt, open new markets, and facilitate cross-border trade for our customers.

“We have the right partners to make this happen and to grow our end-to-end logistics platform.”

3. Congo’s Jambo raises $30m Series A led by Paradigm

A Congo-based cryptocurrency startup, Jambo, has announced raising a $30M Series A funding led by Paradigm with the hope to ‘become the super app of Africa’.

The startup confirmed the latest development in a tweet via its Twitter handle @Jambo.

Ripples Nigeria gathers that the Series A funding round saw participation from other investors including ParaFi Capital, Pantera Capital, Delphi Ventures, Kingsway Capital, and Gemini Frontier Fund

The startup was co-founded by James Zhang, and his sister Alice in 2019.

Jambo’s app combines education, collective access to play-to-earn games for lower barriers of entry and access to a curated network of Web 3 applications.

The series of tweets announcing the raiser read:

“Double our team across Africa by the end of year to provide the critical talent required to educate the continent on the potential of Web3 technology.

“Expand into 15+ additional cities by the end of the year with the goal of having over 200K active community members, students, and ambassadors affiliated with our educational efforts.”

