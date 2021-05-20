Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids



Nigerian startup, Kids Digital Library (KDL), has launched a simple mobile app to provide children with a smart way to learn with videos and books.

According to the team, the KDL app and site offers children between the ages of eight and 15 access to content for educative and creative learning.

In delivering quality and covering some of the most essential courses necessary for the development of children, the digital video and book library houses content on topics such as Science, Mathematics, English, Health, Language amongst others.

To gain access, parents are expected to download the app from the Google Play store, and register an account for their kids on the subscription-based app.

Speaking on the development, founder Itopaking David noted that the goal was to build a fun yet educative platform for kids.

He said: “Our goal is to provide a unique blend of learning with fun for kids.

“Lots of parents would turn to tech for an alternative learning resource for their kids.

“We are filling the gap for access to educational resources online for kids in its most simple and engaging form of videos and cartoon books.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following was named Picaboo at launch?

A. Instagram

B. Snapchat

C. Picmix

D. Telegram

Answer: See end of post.

2. Egypt’s Homzmart raises $15m Series A funding round



Egyptian startup Homzmart has announced closing a US$15 million Series A funding round to help it speed up its already impressive growth.

The startup is a Middle East’s leading furniture and home goods marketplace platform.

In 2020, the company was founded by Mahmoud Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohamed as a digital platform connecting home goods and furniture manufacturers and brands with end consumers.

On how it deployed tech tools, the platform incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise furniture sellers’ content, with intelligent tools helping customers with purchasing decisions.

Today, the startup has grown sales by a multiple of 30 in the last 12 months, showcasing over 55,000 products from thousands of brands and merchants, and is now planning to expand across the MENA region after securing the US$15 million Series A funding round.

3. South Africa leads Nigeria in new African Tech Ecosystems of the Future ranking



South Africa has emerged first in a recent ranking report showcasing African Tech Ecosystems of the Future.

According to the inaugural report published by the fDi, a division of the Financial Times, the country ranked highly in numerous categories recognising business friendliness, tech innovation, and an established digital startup ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, the City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Economies Opportunities, James Vos pointed out that that the ranking comes as no surprise as Cape Town has experienced exponential growth in the tech startup ecosystem.

He said: “Against the world stage of start-ups, tech development and investment, Africa’s nuanced and turbulent history has created conditions for a slower growth in these areas but fDI’s latest report, powered by Briter Bridges, reveals a positive emerging landscape.

“When it comes to ambition, innovation, and creativity in the tech entrepreneurship space, African countries are displaying lively realities tied to enormous potential. Indeed, Cape Town is home to a number of successful start-ups such as Aerobotics, SweepSouth, and Yoco.

“Recently, Cape Town was named as the third-most ambitious city in the world according to a report by London-based card payment provider, Dojo, and their Global Ambition Index.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Snapchat

When Snapchat launched in 2011, it was named Picaboo, but in 2012, it was renamed to Snapchat.

