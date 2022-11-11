Entertainment
Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup
Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, will be among the top artistes who perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The organizers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday announced the Nigerian as one of the headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.
The FIFA Fan festival will feature performances by over 20 entertainers from across the world.
Kizz Daniel will take the stage on November 23.
Other artistes that will feature at the event include American DJ and Music Producer Diplo, who will perform on November 22.
READ ALSO: Kizz Daniel finally performs in Tanzania, begs fans again for failed concert
Canadian crooner Nora Fatehi will take the stage on November 29 while American singer Trinidad Cardona and Scotland’s Calvin Harris will thrill soccer fans on December 1 and December 10 respectively.
The FIFA flagship soccer tournament will begin in the Gulf State on November 20.
Confirming Kizz Daniel’s appearance, FIFA shared a post of its headliners on its official Instagram account with the caption, “Some HUGE names. Who would you want to see most? The #FIFAFanFestival lineup has been confirmed! ”
See the photo below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...