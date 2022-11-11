Connect with us

Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, will be among the top artistes who perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The organizers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday announced the Nigerian as one of the headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

The FIFA Fan festival will feature performances by over 20 entertainers from across the world.

Kizz Daniel will take the stage on November 23.

Other artistes that will feature at the event include American DJ and Music Producer Diplo, who will perform on November 22.

Kizz Daniel finally performs in Tanzania, begs fans again for failed concert

Canadian crooner Nora Fatehi will take the stage on November 29 while American singer Trinidad Cardona and Scotland’s Calvin Harris will thrill soccer fans on December 1 and December 10 respectively.

The FIFA flagship soccer tournament will begin in the Gulf State on November 20.

Confirming Kizz Daniel’s appearance, FIFA shared a post of its headliners on its official Instagram account with the caption, “Some HUGE names. Who would you want to see most? The #FIFAFanFestival lineup has been confirmed! ”

See the photo below.

