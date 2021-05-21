Nigeria's Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators



Nigerian edtech startup, Kobocourse, has launched a new venture, operating as a course-hosting platform.

The new product, which is built for the growing community of content creators and coaches across Africa, was founded by Keno Alordiah and Eva Alordiah.

According to the founders, existing alternatives were out of fashion and badly serving their user community.

Speaking on the development, Alordiah noted that the product seeks to serve content creators looking for more income streams with online courses.

He said: “There are more and more creators and coaches looking to add an extra stream of income online and selling their own online courses is a step in the right direction.”

“We realised that the number one problem most African creators and online business owners face is having secure payment systems and course-hosting solutions. Sites like Teachable, Kajabi or Kartra are not inclusive of the African creator.”

Tech Trivia: 1024 Terabytes is equal to 1 Petabyte, and can hold …… years of HD-TV video.

A. About 2 years

B. About 13 years

C. About 26 years

D. About 6 years

Answer: See end of post.

2. Standard Chartered awards $9k to 5 female-founded Kenyan startups



The Women in Tech incubation programme run by Standard Chartered Bank has awarded five female-founded Kenyan startups with KES1 million (US$9,000) each in grant funding.

The initiative, according to media reports, was in partnership with @iBizAfrica-Strathmore University.

The organisers noted that when the fourth cohort of the Women in Tech programme was launched virtually in October, it attracted 111 applicants.

However, ten startups were eventually chosen to take part, undergoing training, coaching and mentorship offered by the @iBizAfrica-Strathmore University network of key industry experts, faculty, business leaders, experienced mentors, and professionals.

The edition, this year, was centred on businesses that were tech-enabled or those that leveraged on emerging technologies such as IoT, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, cloud computing, drone technology and biometrics.

3. East Africa’s equity company secures $100m fund for East African SME investments



East African private equity fund manager Ascent has secured its Ascent Rift Valley Fund II (ARVF II) at more than US$100 million.

The secured fund is expected to be used to invest in small and medium-sized enterprises in East Africa.

The VC noted that ARVF II significantly exceeded its initial target of US$80 million, and that a final close of ARVF II is expected in December 2021.

While the fund will provide funding to scalable SME businesses, it will also help to drive wider business and industrial development, particularly targeting the financial services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and services, education, healthcare, and agro-processing sectors.

The new investment saw the participation of leading Africa investors such as Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries and the UK’s development finance institution CDC Group.

Others included the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Norwegian investment fund Norfund, and Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

Tech Trivia Answer: About 13 years

1024 Terabytes is equal to 1 Petabyte, and can hold 13.3 years of HD-TV video.

Large organisations use petabytes of storage to hold massive amounts of data. To store this amount of data at home would require about 1000 large home computers. People at home probably do not use petabytes, they would use terabytes (primarily for very large backups), gigabytes, megabytes and occasionally kilobytes.

One thousand petabytes make one exabyte.

