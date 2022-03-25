Nigeria’s Kwik closes $2m Series A funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Kwik closes $2m Series A funding round

Kwik, a Nigerian logistics startup, has announced closing a US$2 million Series A funding round.

The round comes as the steps up plans to digitise informal African trade, from logistics to financial services.

The startup was founded in 2019 as a digital platform connecting delivery partners and corporate customers in large African cities.

The logistics service provider offers digital solutions for e-commerce payment and fulfilment.

Considering its financial strength, the startup has banked a US$2 million Series A, le

Led by XBTO Ventures, an investor focused on digital asset and fintech investments, the round saw the participation of other new and existing shareholders, including venture fund Humla Ventures; Leo Stiegeler, founder of Pulse.Africa; French tech investment holding Nabuboto, and Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Tech Trivia: The letter Q in SQL stands for what word?

A Question

B Query

C Quoted

D Qualified

2. Ghana’s Yemaachi secures $3m seed round

Yemaachi Biotech, a Ghanaian cancer research and diagnostics company, has secured a US$3 million seed round.

The raiser, according to the startup, is expected to help it advance its mission of diversifying precision oncology globally.

The startup was founded by Yaw Bediako, David Hutchful, Joyce Ngoi, and Yaw Attua-Afari in 2020.

The startup claims to use cutting-edge immunogenomics, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of cancer detection and cure strategies which have high efficacy regardless of ethnicity.

The startup is determined in its ambition to accelerate precision oncology in Africa and beyond.

Led by V8 Capital, the round saw the participation of LifeLine Family Heritage Fund, Y Combinator, Tencent, LoftyInc Capital, VestedWorld, V Square Capital and Ethan Perlstein.

3. Betacube launches 2nd edition of Women In Fintech programme for Tunisians

Betacube, a Tunisian venture builder, has announced launching the second edition of its Women in Fintech pre-incubation programme.

The initiative is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs shape their ideas and build lasting businesses.

The initiative is managed by Betacube in partnership with the United States Embassy in Tunisia.

According to the management, the six-week Women In Fintech programme will allow fintech projects led by Tunisian women to acquire the knowledge and support needed to take their project idea to the prototype level.

In addition, participants are expected to benefit from mentoring from Betacube experts, and gain visibility and access to opportunities.

Trivia Answer: Query

Query is another word for question. In fact, outside of computing terminology, the words “query” and “question” can be used interchangeably.

For example, if you need additional information from someone, you might say, “I have a query for you.” In computing, queries are also used to retrieve information. However, computer queries are sent to a computer system and are processed by a software program rather than a person.

