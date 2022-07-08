Nigeria’s legislature on permanent break from sufferings of citizens —Oby Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has queried the National Assembly over the saddening realities in the country.

Oby’s criticism came few days after the horrendous attack of Kuje Correctional Facility in the country’s state capital, Abuja.

The ex-Minister, via her verified Twitter handle on Friday, slammed Nigerian lawmakers for being dissociated from the glaring sufferings of the masses.

She added that the National Assembly has been completely irrelevant despite the huge funds it enjoys.

She said: “What do the lawmakers do for Nigerians? What does Nigeria mean to you all? What justifies your existence as our Legislative Arm in our Democracy? Is there anything about the dire state of Nigeria that worries you at all?

“It is a monumental shame to have this massive body of lawmakers costing the country so much money because of your constant desire to take more than you give the country and people; and yet all we have is a Legislature on permanent break from the sufferings of citizens. Shame!”

