Nigeria’s manifold crises cumulative effect of bad leadership —Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party (LP) has lamented the implications of systemic and leadership failure for the security of Nigeria.

Obi, who featured in a Voice of the People interview (Citizen-based programme) on Sunday, ripped into Nigerian leaders for the terrible situation of the country.

According to him, the many issues bedeviling the country were borne out of failure of leadership over the years.

The former governor also condemned various attacks on Nigerians, stressing that the government must be decisive in dealing with the scourge.

One of the ways to stamp out insecurity, according to him, was to pay more attention on small and medium businesses in the country and create enabling environment for people to thrive.

Obi reiterated the need for new leadership capable of managing the country, its people and abundant resources.

He said: “I have always condemned killings in various parts of the country. That of Owo attack stands unacceptable. It reveals the terrible situation we are in. Governement isn’t decisive enough. Our crises here are cumulative effects of bad leadership. Governement needs to deal with the issue of insecurity decisively.

“One of the ways for doing that is to address factors leading to it. It’s glaring that unemployment deepens the problem. We need to pay attention to businesses and make the country viable and enabling for people to thrive. The more you take people out of poverty, the more you reduce insecurity in the country.”

Speaking on the chances of his party to win in 2023 general elections, the presidential hopeful stated that Nigerians trapped in the existential failure of the current leadership were ready for change.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transform Nigeria to a productive country if given the mandate to serve.

“People are talking about the structure. Nigerians are my structure. Unpaid civil servants, pensions, students out of school and others have demonstrated that a new dawn is necessary, and that’s what we’re witnessing. That’s why we are mobilizing Nigerians. We want to build a coalition of Nigerians so that we can take back our country.”

