Nigeria’s maritime workers threaten strike over disagreement with oil firms

THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over disagreement with the International Oil Companies (IOCs).

In a letter dated February 14, 2022 and addressed to the Ministers of Transportation, and Labour and Employment, the MWUN Central Working Committee threatened to shut down ports operations across the country from March 1.

The maritime workers accused the IOCs of non-compliance with the Extant Stevedoring Regulations known as Government Marine Notice 106 of 2014.

They decried the refusal of the IOCs to allow the Stevedoring companies access to their platforms to commence operations as required by law.

The letter read: “It will be recalled that the Minister of Transportation at a meeting held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with the IOCs, representatives of NPA, NIMASA, MWUN, Stevedoring Companies and other stakeholders, directed that the IOCs should within seven days allow the Stevedoring Companies access to their platforms to commence operations, which by extension will enable the registered Dockworkers along with the appointed stevedoring companies to operate in the IOCs platforms.

READ ALSO: Navy demands special court for marine crimes in Nigeria

“It is inconceivable that up till now the IOCs have bluntly refused the appointed Stevedoring Companies to commence operations and has thus deprived our members (Dockworkers) in the employ of the Stevedoring Companies to work and earn a living. This is a sharp contravention of the provisions of Government Marine Notice 106 of 2014.

“The Government Marine Notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in Stevedoring work, including Dock Labour Employers and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDS), off Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and Platforms.

“Paragraph 3 of the referred Government Marine Notice stipulates that: ‘All operators of Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore, Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Offshore Dock Terminals, Dry Ports and Platforms and other work locations are hereby given the notice to grant duly appointed Stevedoring Companies access to their premises to commence operations. It is regretted to report that the IOCs have refused to comply with said Government Marine Notice 106, since 2014 when it was issued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now