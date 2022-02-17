Nigeria’s Meeula launches new smart business card solution. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Meeula launches new smart business card solution

Meeula, a Nigeria-based tech-solution startup, has launched its venture as an e-card domain.

The startup produces smart lead-generating business card to help corporate professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners to network more effectively.

Meelu was initially formed in May 2021, with an ambition to allow users exchange contacts at events, conferences, meetings or meetups with just a single tap.

Speaking on the initiative, Emmanuel Uduebholo, the startup’s CEO noted the significance of adopting technology in the face of development.

“Instead of professionals getting to order paper cards again and again, they simply use a single smart business card with unlimited benefits,” he said.

“First, it helps professionals save on costs, and update their business contact information anytime without ordering again. Then it also helps professionals to effortlessly build an email list from contacts received,” he added.

Tech Trivia: What type of language is used to create a JSP script?

A Java

B Scheme

C Perl

D PHP

Answer: See end of post

2. MTN revamps logo to pursue tech beyond telecom

Telecommunication company, MTN, has revamped its logo as it looks to operate as a more inclusive tech company beyond telecom services.

READ ALSO: GitOps company, Weaveworks, acquires security startup Magalix. 2 other things and a trivia

The African giant noted that details of the development would be revealed much later on the 27th of February.

The newly proposed logo features the iconic yellow colour, but the oval-shaped blue background with a red accent has been dropped.

The details on the new logo revealed that the stripped-down logo now has MTN in black lettering – still framed in an oval shape.

The company was reported to have said that the new logo aligns with its so-called “Ambition 2025”, which involves its evolution into a technology firm, and developing its fintech and digital services platform.

With MTN, looking in this direction, existing fintech players such as Flutterwave, MPesa, Bamboo and Paystack may have to beef up strategy to keep a competitor like MTN from grazing into the field for a larger share of the market.

3. Salary support startup, Earnipay, raises $4M

In a bid to help employees in Nigeria get faster access to their salaries, Earnipay is expanding its chances with a new $4 million in seed financing.

The new raiser was led by early-stage venture capital firm, Canaan.

Earnipay operates as a fintech player, providing flexible and on-demand salary access to income-earners.

The raiser saw the participation of other investors including XYZ Ventures, Village Global, Musha Ventures, Voltron Capital, Ventures Platform and Paystack CEO Shola Akinlade.

According to Earnipay founder and CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike, the motivation to see this solution materialise dates back to 2019 while running Reaval, a Ghana-based recycling business.

“There were adverse effects of that long wait time between pay cycles, especially for these people who didn’t earn a lot of income,” he explained.

Adding that: “They ended up not being productive because they had money issues and it led to attrition and retention problems for me because these were guys who are used to getting paid immediately, but I was paying them once a month, and it didn’t make sense to them.”

With Earnipay, users get paid from the startup on behalf of the company, while the company later reimburses Earnipay.

Trivia Answer: Java

Stands for “Java Server Page.” This standard was developed by Sun Microsystems as an alternative to Microsoft’s active server page (ASP) technology.

JSP pages are similar to ASP pages in that they are compiled on the server, rather than in a user’s Web browser. After all, they don’t call them “server pages” for nothing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now