Nigeria’s men, women table tennis teams out of 2020 Olympics

The Nigerian men and women table tennis teams were on Wednesday and Thursday respectively knocked out of the Olympic Qualifiers by Poland in the round of 32.

As a result of this, only Team Egypt would represent Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games, having picked the continent’s automatic slots at the All African Games.

Nigeria’s women team failed to advance after they lost 3-0 to Poland in the Round of 32 of the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament.

Funke Oshonaike and Janet Effiom lost to Natalia Partyka and Natalia Bajor in the first match before Qian Li defeated Offiong Edem in the second.

In the third match, Effiom then lost to Natalia Bajor as the Europeans completed a 3-0 rout.

On Thursday, the men’s team suffered a similar fate but fought hard in their quest to overcome a strong opponent.

Team Nigeria men, comprising of Olajide Omotayo, Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun and Taiwo Mati, lost 3-2 to Poland.

The women team were represented by Edem Offiong, Olufunke Oshonaike, Fatimo Bello, Ajoke Ojomu and Cecilia Akpan.

The Team Olympic Qualifying tournament is currently holding in Gondomar, Portugal, and will lasf until January 26.

