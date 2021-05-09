Nigeria’s military arrests 10 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of the 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kano have reportedly arrested about 10 suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

According to reports, the arrest happened when the troops stormed Filin Lazio in Hotoro Area of Kano metropolis on Saturday evening, raiding a mosque and some houses.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the operation was carried out while the Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast, thereby taking the residents by surprise, which compelled many of them to flee the area.

According to the source, the troops also took away some unknown items from the surroundings of the mosque before whisking away the suspects.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the targeted mosque belongs to some indigenes of Borno State who fled the North-East following the increase in the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

When contacted, the Army spokesperson, Captain Njoka Irabor, confirmed the incident, but said he could not give the exact number of suspects that have so far been arrested.

“Yes, the operation has been carried out in the area and it will be a continuous exercise,” he said.

