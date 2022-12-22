Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 60 terrorists in North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday the troops have killed more than 60 terrorists in the North- West and North-Central parts of the country in the last three weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who disclosed during a briefing on military operations in Abuja, said the troops also arrested more than 50 terrorists and their collaborators during the period.

He added that 35 kidnapped victims were rescued in the operations.

The spokesman said: “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West had sustained operational activities through fighting patrols, raids, and clearance operations in bandits enclaves within Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna States.

“The troops on December 3 neutralised five terrorists while others fled during fighting patrols at Ungawan Babale and Rafin Sarki in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

“The troops also apprehended a suspected gun runner who had been on the wanted list of troops at a filling station while refueling his car at Ja’ama area of the state.”

According to him, five AK47 rifles, 4,000 rounds of 7.6mm special ammo concealed in a sack, four magazines, a teargas canister, and knives were recovered from the suspect.

Danmadami added: “Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered seven AK47 rifles, one Baretta pistol, one locally-made rifle, three locally-made pistols, and four locally-made guns.

“Also recovered are 55 motorcycles, seven uncoupled motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and 820 rustled cattle as well as the sum of N2.3 million.

“Troops equally neutralised 27 terrorists, arrested 36 suspected terrorists, and rescued 35 abducted civilians.”

