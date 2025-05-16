Connect with us

Nigeria’s military dismisses video of terrorists’ attack on troops as recycled clips

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed as propaganda the video clip circulated on social media as footage from the recent attack on troops in Borno State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the military had confirmed that the video was not related to the Marte incident in any form, following a thorough analysis by relevant authorities.

According to him, the visual content, terrain, and operational context showed that the footage was from an occurrence at a different location, which was first posted on December 7, 2020.

The spokesman said: “The video clips is being deliberately recycled and manipulated by criminal elements and sympathisers of terrorist groups to mislead the public and sow seeds of fear.

“They are aiming at dissuading the public from the gains being recorded by troops of the Nigerian armed forces in the ongoing operations across the country.”

Kangye said the troops in Marte came under attack at about 3:00 a.m. on May 12.

He said the troops were able to repel the terrorists after fierce gun battle with a large number of terrorists killed while others escaped with bullet wounds.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest security agents aiding terrorists in North-East

According to him, the terrorists resort to sharing an old clip as propaganda to mislead gullible members of the public.

“This act of misinformation is not only malicious but also a failed attempt to demoralise our gallant troops and undermine the confidence of Nigerians in the armed forces.

“The armed forces condemns in the strongest terms this reckless dissemination of fake content and warns that those behind such disinformation campaigns will be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law,” he added.

